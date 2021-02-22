Kampung Emperuh Jambu in Padawan to be placed under EMCO from Feb 23 to Mar 8

KUCHING (Feb 22): Kampung Emperuh Jambu in Padawan will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from 12.01am tonight (Feb 23) to 11.59pm on March 8, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He told a press conference today that the committee’s decision came following the detection of positive cases involving areas in Kuching, Samarahan and Serian districts.

The positive cases detected have resulted in the formation of the new Emperoh Jambu Cluster where 60 cases had tested positive out of the 337 individuals that were screened as of Feb 22 at 12 noon.

Meanwhile, Uggah, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, also pointed out that SDMC has decided to extend the EMCO period for flats and housing estates under Town Villa Sibu Jaya.

“The EMCO for these areas will be extended starting 12.01am on Feb 26 until 11.59pm on March 4,” he said.

Previously, some 6,000 residents of flats and houses in Town Villa, Sibujaya were placed under EMCO from Feb 12 to 25 following the high number of Covid-19 cases there.