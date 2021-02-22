Lee, Ting to receive Covid-19 vaccine in Miri on March 6

MIRI (Feb 22): State Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin and Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting have decided to receive their Covid-19 vaccine in Miri on March 6.

“Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is scheduled to receive the vaccine jab on Feb 27, and the rest of state ministers and assistant ministers will be joining him.

“As for Miri, we have come to a decision to be vaccinated in Miri, and hope that the rest of the ministers and assistant ministers here could join us too,” said Ting after the launching of Zone 6 Fire and Rescue Department Fat-2-Fit programme at Balai Bomba Lopeng today.

When asked on the mixed response among the public due to the stigma against the vaccine, Ting opined that the Covid-19 vaccine, like other existing vaccines, is a form of protection for every individual and their loved ones.

“Therefore, I feel that it is only right to take the jab. If we look at the global figures where there are over 40 million people have been vaccinated over the number of those with side effects, the percentage in comparison is quite low. Therefore, I do not fear of the vaccine, and so should others,” said Ting.

As for tourism, he said it would only be right to focus on reopening the border for tourism after the vaccination programme has been conducted.

“It might not be possible for us to open the border too soon, because other countries are in the midst of doing the same, which ensuring their citizens immunised against the Covid-19.

“However, in terms of preparation, the State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, as well as relevant agencies have been gradually preparing since 2020. We have 115 events in place in promoting our local tourism and these events will be further promoted for the year ahead, once there is a green light,” said Ting.

The launching of the Fat2Fit programme was witnessed by Miri Bomba chief Law Poh Kiong and Penghulu Leonard Fong was joined by the rest of the Bomba personnel at Balai Bomba Lopeng.

The programme will see personnel in Zone 6 including Miri, Bario, Subis, Beluru, and Telang Usan undergo a series of fitness activities over the duration of 61 days, in bid to lose weight and regain fitness.

The event also witnessed Ting handing over 500 pieces of coveralls, 3,000 pieces of face mask and 36 bottles of hand sanitisers, which were donated by members of the public.