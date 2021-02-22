Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases fall to 2,192 today but six more dead

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 22): The Health Ministry reported 2,192 new Covid-19 cases in the country over the past day, along with another six deaths.

Today’s new cases were markedly lower than the 3,297 registered yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor’s 910 made it the state with most new cases, ahead of Kuala Lumpur (303) and Sarawak (221).

“Of all 2,192 new Covid-19 cases today, only three were imported into the country,” he said in a statement.

He reported another six deaths related to Covid-19, raising the country’s death toll to 1,062.

“The youngest death today involved a 17-year-old foreigner who was confirmed dead in Johor. The remaining deceased were all locals between the ages of 25 and 84 who had prior or ongoing health complications,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

He also reported another 3,414 full recoveries as of today, which brought the number of active cases down to 32,076.

Overall, the country’s recovered patients were 88.4 per cent of cases to date.

“Currently, we have 199 Covid-19 patients being treated in intensive care units (ICU), with 91 of them requiring ventilators to help them breathe,” Dr Noor Hisham added.

Dr Noor Hisham added that eight new Covid-19 clusters have been detected, with seven of them involving workplaces.

Three of the new clusters were discovered in Selangor, two in Sarawak and one each in Kuala Lumpur, Negri Sembilan and Penang.

He added that 14 existing clusters were deemed to be ended, leaving 504 still active in the country.

“Those clusters are the Parit Jamil, Manik, Batu Lapan, Paloh Tumpat, Pondok Hidayah, Sungai Chemubung, Jalan TJ, Stutong, Sungai Ibor, Industri Apas, Jalan KKIP Selatan, Kampung Bukit Lada, Teknologi Kesidang and Tropika clusters,” he said. – Malay Mail