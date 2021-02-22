Nancy: Sales of Sarawakian handicraft products through online platforms ‘encouraging’

KUCHING (Feb 22): The online sales of Sarawak handicraft products has been encouraging, said federal Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Dato Sri Nancy Shukri today.

She said the state had registered a total of RM1.07 million worth of proceeds of various handicraft products via three online platforms set up by the Malaysian Handicraft Development Council (PKKM) Sarawak for the period of April 2020 to January 2021.

These three online platforms are E-Kraf Bazar, Craft On The Go and My Craft Shoppe apps.

“Around 270 participants used these three online sales platforms. Out of this figure, 140 craft entrepreneurs joined the E-Kraf Bazar, 86 joined Craft On The Go and 44, My Craft Shoppe,” she told a press conference here after conducting a site visit at booths set up by the council at its premises in Jalan Stadium, Petra Jaya here.

Nancy who is also Batang Sadong MP said My Craft Shoppe which started on Oct 15 2020, has put up 696 types of handicraft product for sale.

The setting up of My Craft Shoppe to promote Sarawak’s handicrafts was timely because of the impact of Covid-19 pandemic has on the industry.

In order to make sure that the industry’s development is sustainable and state heritage is preserved, her ministry through the National Craft Institute (or IKN) has came up with Malaysian Skill Certificate courses here and at Betong.

Starting with 25 trainees each in July, the satellite campus here (Kuching) will provide Kain Songket weaving course whereas the satellite campus in Betong, Pua Kumbu weaving course, she said.

Those interested in any of these courses are advised to call PKKM Sarawak at 082-444205.

Also present was PKKM Sarawak director Azran Arip.