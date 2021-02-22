No devt project should be delayed – CM

KOTA MARUDU: All government department heads and officers are called to ease the flow of government developments or projects that have already been approved and given allocations.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Haji Noor said the development is important as it is for the people.

He also stressed that no development project should be delayed as it is a loss for the people.

“As the Chief Minister of the new government, I want the government’s projects to be sped up.

“If there are problems, find the solutions. For example, in the briefing just now, there are problems related to roads (construction) as certain departments are not giving their approval.

“As heads (of departments), we can use our discretion or intelligence in addressing problems like that. If not, the development will be delayed because of challenges that can be addressed and this will be a loss to the people who are really in need of it,” he said after attending a briefing on Kota Marudu development today.

The briefing was delivered by Kota Marudu district officer William Ahlan.

Also present were Sabah State Secretary Datuk Seri Safar Untong; Assistant Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister cum Matunggong assemblywoman Datuk Julita Mojungki; Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister Datuk Wetron Bahanda @ Mohd Fikri who is also Bandau assemblyman; and Agriculture and Fisheries Assistant Minister Hendrus Anding who is also Tandek assemblyman.

Hajiji also stressed the importance of placing the needs of the people.

He added that problems that stopped the government from bringing development to the people must be addressed.

“Don’t allow the pandemic to stop moving. Because of that, when Sabah is under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) presently, I am taking this opportunity to visit the districts and learn about the development problems facing all districts in Sabah,” he said.

During the work tour to Kota Marudu, Hajiji also presented the one-off RM300 cash assistance to 20 farmers and 14 retired members of the Malaysia Royal Army, totalling RM10,200 altogether.

Five units of grass grinder machines were also distributed to process food for livestock.

As of February 21, this year, the State government had already paid RM55,823,700 to 186,079 individuals with the one-off RM300 cash assistance.

This involved about 57.56 percent of payments via the implementation of the Sabah Prihatin Covid-19 2.0 assistance which was announced on January 16.