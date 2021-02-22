‘Public cooperation needed to ensure success of Covid-19 vaccination programme’

SIBU: Minister of Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian has called for cooperation from people in the state to ensure the smooth running of the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

He said the time has come for people to join in the fight to end the chain of Covid-19 infection.

“Folk in Sibu and Kuching will be among the earliest to receive the Covid-19 vaccination scheduled for Feb 27.

“The decision was made after taking into consideration the number of positive cases in Sibu which is still rising.

“The launching of the vaccination programme will be done simultaneously in Kuching and Sibu because we realise that Sibu is also a high risk area,” he said during the Facebook Live session with Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong branch chairman Wong Ching Yong yesterday.

Also joining the session was KPJ Sibu Specialist Medical Centre medical director Dr Wong Chya Wei.

In the effort to vaccinate as many people as soon as possible, Dr Sim said the state government would look at accessibility factors.

“Acceptance of the public is needed to get at least 70 per cent of people vaccinated in order to create group immunity,” he said.

He also explained that the first phase of vaccination will be mainly for the frontliners which will be done in clinics and hospitals, while the second phase of vaccination will be done in private hospitals and private clinics.

“This vaccine injection programme will be divided into several phases or stages. The first is for frontline staff, followed by high-risk senior citizens and citizens aged 18 and above.

“By the end of March, the public will be given the vaccine, so that is why we do not want people to just come to government hospitals or clinics, but all private hospitals and clinics will get their share,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Wong dwelled on how to register for the Covid-19 vaccine.

“The government has promised that this Covid-19 vaccine will be given free for all Malaysians and even foreign workers who are either registered or illegal. The process of registration will start in March and there are few ways of registration and the most efficient and easiest way would be via the MySejahtera app, which the majority of citizens already possessed,” he said.

Dr Wong noted that this app will have an updated version soon and once it is rolled out, every smart phone holder will be able to click on the application and follow the steps to get themselves registered for the vaccine.

“They can also do it for their dependents such as those who do not possess a smart phone. This app, once updated and downloaded, can be used for registration for the vaccine and after the vaccine is given to the individual, it will inform regarding the second dose in respect of date and venue. Once the two doses are completed, an e-certificate will be generated and kept inside the app. This is necessary for travelling in future,” he pointed out.

He added that for people who prefer not to use the MySejahtera, other ways of registration would be offered, such as via hotline (phone number to be provided later), website, designated government and private health facilities, and dedicated teams for those in rural areas.

“The vaccination will be in phases, the first phase for frontliners, which by definition are those healthcare workers facing patients, but currently there are suggestions that others such as news reporters should also be considered as frontliners,” Dr Wong said.

Meanwhile, according to the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Handbook published by the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV), online registration can be done via MySejahtera and the special website www.vaksinCovid.gov.my.