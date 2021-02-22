Remaining two flood evacuation centres closed

KUCHING: The remaining two flood evacuation centres in Sarawak were officially closed yesterday morning when all of the victims were allowed to return to their homes.

State Disaster Management Committee said the centres at Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Entingan which catered to a total of 47 victims was closed at 9am while Balai Raya Kampung Nangka (20 victims) was closed at 9.15am.

The monsoon flood which started on Feb 19 displaced 858 victims from 258 families in low-lying areas on Feb 20, who were put up in 12 evacuation

centres in Kuching, Samarahan and Lundu.

Among those badly affected were residents in Batu Kawa, who were sent to either Dewan Sinar Budi Baru, SJKC Chung Hua Sungai Tengah and Dewan Masyarakat Stapok.

In Lundu, victims sought refuge at Balai Raya Kampung Paon and SK Paon Temaga.

In Samarahan, centres were set up at Balai Raya Kampung Sungai Empit, Dewan Suarah Kota Samarahan, Dewan Masyarakat Kampung Pangkalan Kuap, Surau Kampung Bukit Berangan, Balai Raya

Kampung Merdang Lumut, Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Entingan and Balai Raya Kampung Nangka.