Reps go all out to highlight importance of Covid-19 vaccination to rural folk

KUCHING: The elected representatives of rural constituencies in Sarawak are going all out in educating their constituencies about the importance and benefits of having Covid-19 vaccination.

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau, for one, was thankful that the majority of his constituents had fully recognised the key objective of the national vaccination programme – to establish a protection against Covid-19.

“It is with this awareness that we are working very hard to deliver this message (importance of Covid-19 vaccination) to our people,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday.

Nonetheless, Dennis said there had been some irresponsible quarters who had attempted to instil fear in the rural people by ‘feeding’ them misleading and unverified information about the vaccine.

“However, many have come to realise that the government means well; it wants everyone to be able to receive the vaccines.

“So far, the listing of those set to undergo vaccination is underway.

“This is done to facilitate the planning by our state Health Department and also the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC),” said the assemblyman.

Meanwhile, Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong assured his constituents that there should be nothing to worry about, as every Covid-19 vaccine came as a product of many comprehensive trials and approvals had been obtained from world health authorities.

“I think the only ones who are still worried are those who blindly believe the false information about the vaccine.

“My team is still going around Hulu Rajang to compile the names of those up for vaccination.

“Surely, they must know how important the vaccine is for them,” said Ugak.

When contacted, Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh revealed that the response from his constituents had been ‘quite good’.

“I would, once again, like to encourage my people to take the Covid-19 vaccine because it can help us curb the spread of the virus,” he said.

Separately, Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang said the Selangau District Office had instructed all longhouse chieftains in the area to submit the names of their villagers set to receive the vaccine, so as to help in determining the quantity of doses required by the district.

On top of this, he also encouraged his constituents to register for the vaccination programme via online.

“I call upon the public to register for vaccination, because it is free for all Malaysians.

“This is, by far, the most viable way for us to control the Covid-19 situation,” said Gira.

The registration for the programme would commence this March 1, with a target of getting 80 per cent of the whole population in Malaysia vaccinated, said Khairy Jamaluddin – the coordinating minister for National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

On the status of other vaccine candidates to be accepted by Malaysia, Khairy said the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) had been doing its best in obtaining additional information about the vaccines before granting any approval.

On the part of the Sarawak government, plans had been put in place for the roll-out of the second and third phases of the state’s Covid-19 vaccination programme, focusing on almost two million people this year, said Minister for Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian in a recent announcement.

Dr Sim also said the Sarawak’s vaccination programme would also cover all foreign workers in the state, including those staying here illegally.

In a Facebook post, Dr Sim disclosed that Phase I of the vaccination programme would run from the end of this month until April, slated for 97,000 frontliners; while Phase II and III would run from end-March until August, slated for 929,000 people in the high-risk groups and 992,000 people aged 18 and above, respectively.

The official launch of the state’s vaccination programme would take place at Stadium Perpaduan in Petra Jaya near here, this Feb 27.