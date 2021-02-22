Sabah expects to receive Covid-19 vaccine this Thursday – CM

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 22): Sabah expects to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine this Thursday (Feb 25), said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Speaking to reporters in Kota Belud today, Hajiji said he will personally be at the Kota Kinabalu International Aiport (KKIA) on that day to monitor the arrival of the precious cargo.

Hajiji said the state Government welcomes the first batch of the vaccine as it is an important step towards stemming the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also expressed hope for a smooth implementation of the national immunisation programme so that it will be successful.

The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine arrived a Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) yesterday

The Airbus 330-300 carrying 312,390 doses of Covid-19 vaccine landed at 10.07 am yesterday and was delivered to 16 vaccine storage centres nationwide, namely six in Selangor, Johor (4), Kuala Lumpur (3), Penang (2) and one in Putrajaya.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Dr Noor Hisham himself will be among the first to receive the Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday, when the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme is rolled out on Wednesday, ahead of schedule.