Sabah state govt approves upgrading works of Kota Kinabalu-Kudat bypass

KOTA BELUD (Feb 22): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor announced that the GRS State Government has approved the upgrading of the flood-prone Kota Kinabalu-Kudat bypass (Lebak Moyoh-Kampung Sembirai) here with an estimated cost of RM6.5 million.

Visiting the area on Monday, he said decisive steps must be taken since the road was crucial in linking Kota Marudu, Kudat and Pitas to the Kota Kinabalu City.

During the visit, Hajiji was briefed by Public Works Department (PWD) Director Ir Ali Ahmad that in the past two years since 2019, it had been inundated 28 times causing inconvenience to thousands of motorists.

This year alone, the road had already been flooded on five occasions.

“I have been informed that motorists have to wait up to one day before they can pass the road. So, we have to take immediate steps to address the problem,” he said.

The solution was to elevate some 550 metres of the road beginning from the Kota Belud roundabout to the Sungai Gurong-Gurong Bridge and a few metres towards the town area.

The sewerage and drainage system would also be upgraded.

“Construction will start as soon as possible,” said Hajiji.

Also present was State Secretary Datuk Sr Safar Untong.