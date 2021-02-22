Sibu folk in Sentosa zone commended for good response to active case detection

SIBU (Feb 22): Sibu folk in the Sentosa zone have received praise for their good awareness in helping to break the chains of Covid-19 infection as many responded to the targeted Active Case Detection (ACD) at Bukit Lima Nature Reserve here today.

Residents in this zone formed a beeline as they waited for their turn to be swabbed.

The screening which started from 10am till 2pm, will continue tomorrow.

During the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman’s FB live chat with the Malay community this afternoon, Councillor Nazatusyima Bujang praised this folk for their positive attitude.

“There was a good turnout for the screening, which shows high level of awareness on the Covid-19. There was a long queue of people as they waited for their turn to be swabbed,” she said.

Nazatusyima also praised the authorities for helping to ensure the exercise ran smoothly.

She said while she understood the organiser’s constraint, it is suggested perhaps more canopies could be erected to smoothen the process.

She noted that the long queue, which spilled onto the roadside, could possibly cause affect traffic flow.

“Perhaps, the organiser can further improve on the management of queue for tomorrow.

“Maybe, those queueing up can be allowed into the parking lots of the park to smoothen the screening process,” she suggested.

Meanwhile, SMC chairman Clarence Ting and Sibu Rural District Office (SRDC) deputy chairman Wong Ching Yong jointly inspected the screening at Bukit Lima Nature Reserve.

The targeted ACD was also held for those in Zone 28 (Permai) and Zone 29 (Jeriah), at Permai Lake Garden here today.