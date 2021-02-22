Uggah: 428 students from 32 schools in Sarawak not able to sit for SPM exam due to Covid-19 pandemic

KUCHING (Feb 22): A total of 428 students from 32 schools around Sarawak were not able to sit for their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination which began today due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said out of that, 414 were not able to sit for their SPM examination because of the enforcement of the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), while 14 other students were tested positive for Covid-19.

“Out of that, 205 are male students and 223 female students,” he said.

Earlier, Sarawak Education Director Dr Norisah Suhaili said 35,312 students across the state were sitting for the examination while observing strict standard operating procedures (SOP).

In a breakdown, he revealed that 33,064 candidates were from national secondary schools (SMK), 942 from private secondary schools, 361 from schools of different agencies aside from the Ministry of Education and 945 private candidates.

“All teachers and students must observe SOP while being inside the school compound at all times. Stay focused and revise your schoolwork as SPM is an important public examination,” she said in a brief comment.

Dr Norisah pointed out there was a total of 294 examination centres throughout the state with 226 area supervisors and 2,566 examination prefects.

The SPM examinations were held starting today (Feb 22) until March 25.

Meanwhile, the police have issued 26 compound notices statewide for SOP violations since yesterday.

In Sibu district, 18 compound notices were issued, Marudi (5), Miri (1), Padawan (1) and Belaga (1).