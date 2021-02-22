Uggah: Construction, manufacturing companies, plantations required to submit inhouse SOP plans to SDMC

KUCHING (Feb 22): Construction and manufacturing companies as well as plantations will be required to provide their inhouse standard operating procedure (SOP) enforcement plan to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to assist enforcement agencies in monitoring their SOP compliance.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said SDMC will be writing to these sectors in the near future to present to SDMC their inhouse SOP enforcement strategies.

“During a meeting with the National Security Council (NSC) earlier, a proposal has been made where we (SDMC) will be writing to companies in the construction sector with ongoing projects, manufacturing and plantation companies to ask them to present to us their inhouse SOP enforcement strategy.

“We were informed that there is one company that has been very successful in this, in Kuala Lumpur. It is very much due to their management enforcement plan which is safely formulated and enforced,” Uggah said in a press conference today.

He said this was very much like how the Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) at various longhouses and villages have been empowered to come up with a safe enforcement plan at their respective jurisdiction.

“Because we cannot expect the police to monitor all of these factories, plantations and longhouses,” Uggah added.