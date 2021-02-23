2,192 new cases nationwide, six deaths yesterday — Health D-G

KUALA LUMPUR: The country recorded 2,192 Covid-19 new infections and six more fatalities overnight, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

With the latest figures, the country’s Covid-19 case tally now stands at 285,761, of which 32,076 are active cases.

In a statement on Covid-19 developments yesterday, Dr Noor Hisham also said 3,414 recovery cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 252,623 cases.

Of the new infections, 2,189 were local transmissions involving 1,337 Malaysians and 852 foreigners while the three other infections were import cases involving two Malaysians and a foreigner, he said.

Selangor recorded the highest number of infections with 910 cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur (303 cases), Sarawak (221) and Johor (211).

Dr Noor Hisham said the fatalities yesterday involved two cases in Selangor and one each in Pahang, Johor, Sabah and Sarawak, all aged between 17 and 84.

Also, 199 patients are being treated in the intensive care unit, with 91 requiring respiratory assistance.

Dr Noor Hisham said 109 of the new cases involved prison and immigration depot clusters, including Tembok Tapah with 39 cases, Tembok Bendera (26), Penjara Jalan Harapan (25) and Tembok Pengkalan Chepa (9).

Meanwhile, eight new clusters were also identified yesterday, seven of them workplace-related while the eighth, the Emperoh Jambu cluster in Sarawak, is community-based,

“The workplace clusters identified are Tapak Bina Jalan Kota, Tapak Bina Lombong Timah and Pasar Jalan Putra in Selangor; Tapak Bina Sungai Batu (Kuala Lumpur); Industri Sungai Gadut (Negeri Sembilan); Hilir Sungai Kluang (Penang) and Sungai Bakong (Sarawak).

“A total of 99 clusters recorded an increase in cases today (yesterday), the highest being Sungai Putus (186 cases), Tapak Bina Jalan Pantai (62) and Jalan Cochrane (54),” he said.

The new clusters reported means there are now 504 active clusters in the country, while 578 clusters have ended, with 14 ending yesterday, he said. — Bernama