94 new cases, one death in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 94 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, along with one new cluster and one fatality.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said Kota Kinabalu recoded the highest number of cases with 24 cases followed by Sandakan (19) and Kota Marudu (11).

“One Covid-19 fatality was recorded in Sandakan,” said the state Covid-19 official spokesperson in a statement today.

Masidi disclosed that the new cluster, dubbed as the Mawar Cluster, was detected in Sandakan.

The cluster currently has a total of 15 cases. It is believed that the cluster originated from a Chinese New Year dinner ceremony at a residence.

Masidi added that 21 Covid-19 patients in Sabah recovered from the virus today.