Airlines ought to refund affected consumers, says Mavcom

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) is insistent that airlines should not fail to refund affected consumers for flights that have been cancelled as a result of international and local travel restrictions, necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this regard, Mavcom said it would continue to discharge its duties under the Malaysian Aviation Commission Act 2015 (Act 771) and the Malaysian Aviation Consumer Protection Code 2016.

It said airlines, as a matter of principle, ought to refund to the affected consumers the amount equivalent to the cost of the ticket at the time of purchase including taxes, charges and fees prescribed under any written law and charges for optional services.

“Airlines are to exercise the principles of reasonableness and fairness in determining the manner of refund that is provided to the affected consumers.

“The manner of refund should place the affected consumers in a similar position at the point of purchasing the ticket, which would be in the best interests of the airlines and affected consumers,” the regulator said in a statement yesterday.

Nevertheless, it acknowledged that airlines had been accommodating the requests for refunds by affected consumers.

“Mavcom encourages all airlines to endeavour and to continue their best efforts in providing refunds to the affected consumers,” it said. — Bernama