BDA’s general worker found dead while carrying out tree-trimming work in Bintulu

BINTULU (Feb 23): A general worker attached to the Landscape Section of Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) was found dead while carrying out tree-trimming work today.

The deceased was identified as Wan Sadina Wan Maulana,56.

Bintulu Fire and Rescue Station chief Christus Buson said the department was alerted about the incident at 1pm.

He said Bomba personnel were despatched to the scene for the rescue mission to retrieve the unconscious man on the tree.

When Bomba personnel arrived at the scene which located next to the BDA Public Library, he said the victim was still lying motionless on the tree.

The rescue personnel he said had to use a ladder and a stretcher to retrieve the victim on the tree which took them around 30 minutes.

“The victim was handed over to the medical personnel who later pronounced the victim dead,” he said.

The body was later taken to Bintulu hospital mortuary for postmortem.