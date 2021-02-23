Businesses allowed to operate until midnight

KOTA KINABALU: The State Government has allowed various sectors to operate up to midnight in line with the commencement of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in Sabah.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said supermarkets, shopping malls, retail stores, grocery stores, restaurants, cafés, eateries, food stalls, food trucks, hawkers, food courts, convenience stores, food delivery services, take away and drive-thru services will all be allowed to operate from 6 am to midnight, subject to existing standard operating procedures (SOP).

Masidi, who is the state’s official Covid-19 spokesperson, added that fuel stations (including their convenience stores), launderettes, barber shops, saloons, facial, spa, reflexology, massage and wellness services as well as car wash premises are also allowed to operate from 6 am to midnight, subject to existing SOP.

In a statement today, he said that clinics as well as government and private hospitals are allowed to operate 24 hours a day while pharmacies are allowed to operate from 6 am to midnight.

However, he stressed that entertainment activities such as night clubs, pubs, cinemas, live concerts, karaoke premises and arcades are still not allowed to operate.

He further announced that lottery operators registered under the Finance Ministry are allowed to operate from 8 am to 7 pm for draw days and 8 am to 6 pm for non-draw days.

“Slot machine operators registered under the Finance Ministry are allowed to operate from 10 am to 10 pm,” he said.

Masidi added that the sale of shotgun bullets for registered owners is also allowed, subject to permission from the police.

Separately, Masidi said that mosques and suraus as well as other non-Muslim religious houses are allowed to operate, subject to SOP.

He added that ‘upacara pernikahan’ and Muslim wedding ceremonies as well as non-Muslim weddings and religious ceremonies are also allowed, with the maximum attendance of 20 people.