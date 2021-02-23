Covid-19: 2,468 new cases detected in Malaysia, 14 fatalities bring death toll to 1,076

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 23): The Health Ministry has reported 2,468 Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the daily tally takes the total number of Covid-19 infections in the country to 288,229 cases.

“There are 30,475 active cases, with 196 patients being treated in intensive care and 92 requiring respiratory assistance,” he said in a statement today.

The 14 deaths bring the number of fatalities to 1,076.

Dr Noor Hisham said 4,055 Covid-19 patients were discharged today which means 256,678 people have recovered.

