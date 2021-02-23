Dr Chin: 97,000 frontliners in Sarawak registered for Phase I of vaccination

KUCHING: Some 97,000 frontliners have been registered for the first phase of the state’s Covid-19 vaccination programme, expected to be rolled out this Feb 27, said Sarawak Health director Dr Chin Zin Hing.

“We have gotten the name list for all the eligible frontliners in Sarawak. We appeal now to all those aged 60 and above and those with comorbidity to register for the vaccination programme under Phase 2 and 3,” he told reporters yesterday when asked about the progress of registration for the programme.

On Saturday, Dr Chin said a total of 2.2 million Sarawakians and non-Sarawakians residing in the state were expected to participate in the vaccination programme.

He said this represented about 80 per cent of the population in the state, and would enable ‘herd immunity’ to be achieved.

“That’s why we have to get as many as possible of those above the age of 18 years old who are eligible because this (vaccination) is provided free, so I think we should take this opportunity,” he said then.

The Sarawak government aims to complete the programme in three phases by August this year – about five months ahead of the national target.

Meanwhile, Dr Chin assured all that the deployment of healthcare workers to Sibu from other divisions and hospitals outside of the district would be a continuous effort to keep up with the number of cases in the district.

“We will be deploying over 100 healthcare staff to Sibu Hospital.

“Currently, there are over 60 of them in Sibu Hospital. They will be deployed on a rotational basis,” he said.