Dr Jerip appeals to Kampung Emperoh Jambu funeral attendees to get themselves tested for Covid-19

KUCHING (Feb 23): Assistant Minister of Transport Datuk Dr Jerip Susil has appealed to those who attended the funeral ceremony at Kampung Emperoh Jambu in Padawan to get themselves tested for Covid-19 at the nearest health clinic.

Dr Jerip, who is Mambong assemblyman, said this was to help contain the spread of Covid-19 among their family members and the community in general.

He also called for the cooperation from all communities in state constituency to fully comply with the standard operation procedure (SOP) set by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“The public and outsiders are advised to avoid making any visit to Kampung Emperoh Jambu during the Enhanced Control Movement Order (EMCO) period to avoid infection.

“To the residents of Kampung Emperoh Jambu, be patient and always comply with the SOP set under the EMCO,” he said at the Padawan Sub-District office in Bayur here before monitoring the enforcement of EMCO at the post near Kampung Jambu today.

The Mambong assemblyman also reminded the people in the constituency to strictly adhere to the funeral ceremony SOP.

Kampung Emperuh Jambu in Padawan is currently being placed under the EMCO from 12.01am Feb 23 to 11.59pm on March 8.

The State Disaster Management Committee’s (SDMC) decision came following the detection of positive cases involving areas in Kuching, Samarahan and Serian districts.

The positive cases detected have resulted in the formation of the new Emperoh Jambu Cluster where 60 cases had tested positive out of the 337 individuals that were screened as of Feb 22 at 12 noon.