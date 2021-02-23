Frontliners go beyond call of duty

SIBU: Frontliners guarding Sibujaya flats and Townvilla here are going beyond the call of duty by delivering necessities to residents under lockdown.

A People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) member who wished to be known as Jimmy said many residents affected by Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) are seeking assistance from family members staying outside the area to get necessities such as infant formula, diapers and perishables.

“We will notify residents of the days they can ask family members to drop off items at the roadblock. From there we will deliver the items to the respective residents,” he said when met yesterday.

Jimmy said they have been delivering such items since Feb 18. On Sunday, they used a pick-up truck to make the deliveries.

Meanwhile, Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee commended these frontliners from the Royal Malaysian Police, Malaysian Armed Forces and Rela in a Facebook post.

Sibujaya flats and Townvilla area have been placed under EMCO from Feb 12 until 25. A total of 204 from 6,493 swabbed have tested positive for Covid-19.