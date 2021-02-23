High number of Covid-19 cases in Kapit worries assemblyman

KAPIT: Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit is concerned about the high number of Covid-19 positive cases in Kapit Division since January this year.

On Sunday (Feb 21), 36 cases of Covid-19 were detected in the division – 20 in Kapit district, 10 in Bukit Mabong district, five in Song district and one in Belaga district.

Once again, he advised the people here to take the Covid-19 pandemic seriously to stay safe and healthy.

“I am disappointed that there are still some people who think that Covid-19 would not affect them.

“They don’t wear face mask properly and ignore social distancing.

“The high number of Covid-19 cases detected in and around Kapit since January this year is worrisome,” he said.

Telling the people that the government through the State Disaster Management Committee and Kapit Disaster Management Committee had been doing its best to flatten the pandemic curve, he reminded the people to comply with the standard operating procedure of the Conditional Movement Control Order that is imposed in the division in order to get the desired results.

“We must adopt the new norms – practise personal hygiene, wear face mask, wash hands regularly with sanitizer, check body temperature, avoid crowded places, observe social distancing, avoid going out unless genuinely necessary and just stay at home,” he advised.

Jamit also said the government through the Ministry of Health has rolled up the plan to vaccinate all citizens in three phases, with frontliners to receive the vaccine end of this month, followed by those in the high risk group and senior citizens above 60 years old, and those aged 18 and above.

“Vaccination is the way forward to contain Covid-19. It boosts our body’s immune system against the virus.

“I appeal to all people in Kapit to go all out to register themselves for the Covid-19 vaccination.

“Registration is now open, please register for the vaccination through the MySejahtera application on hand phones, or approach the nearest hospital, clinic and district office,” he said.