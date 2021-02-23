Minister lauds creative industry folk who strive to persevere amidst pandemic

KUCHING: Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah calls upon those in the local creative industry to continue their passion amidst Covid-19 pandemic and strive to be resilient in facing all challenges.

In acknowledging the impact of the pandemic on the events and entertainment industry not only in Sarawak, but also around the world, he highlighted the importance for all stakeholders to comply with set standard operating procedures (SOP) and embrace the new norms in curbing the spread of Covid-19.

“Many music, film and arts festivals, concerts and shows have been postponed or cancelled in order to avoid the spread of Covid-19 virus.

“These measures, however, are necessary and unavoidable.

“I understand that many of our homegrown artistes have been badly affected by this – many have lost incomes.

“However, I can also see that amidst such predicament, many refuse to give in.

“They strive to prevail in this situation by making full use of the digital platforms where they still can continue their passion, expand their horizons and showcase their talents to the world,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

In this regard, Abdul Karim commended these local artistes and musicians, who showed everyone that the pandemic should not be a stumbling block for them to continue their creative passion and reaching out to their fans.

“There is a necessity for all of us to embrace the new norms while working with others in creating the unique ecosystem that can contribute to the healthy growth of our homegrown artistes, music talents, entertainers and performers.

“There’s also the need for our music and entertainment industry to collaborate with their peer groups in developing good strategies and means to go forward with their passion and profession – even doing it from home via popular social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook Live, Instagram and TikTok,” he said.

Adding on, Abdul Karim believed that the pandemic had forced everyone to relook at the way things had been done before and should be done now, and also for them to move on by exploring digital communications and technology.