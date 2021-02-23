Register for Covid-19 vaccination now on MySejahtera

KUCHING (Feb 13): The Covid-19 vaccine registration option is available on the MySejahtera mobile application starting today (Feb 23) on all devices running on iOS, Android and Huawei’s operating system.

MySejahtera is one of the ways to register for the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine under the national Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, which will be rolled out for Sarawak this weekend.

The release of the MySejahtera update came two days after Malaysia received the first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine last Sunday.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas had said on Sunday that

the vaccine registration through the MySejahtera can only be done once the option is ready.

Bernama had reported last Friday (Feb 19) that in line with the implementation of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, new vaccine-related features will be included in the updated MySejahtera mobile application.

Health Ministry Disease Control Division senior principal assistant director Dr A Maheshwara Rao was quoted as saying the new feature would include the aspects of vaccine registration, vaccination process as well as self-monitoring.

It was reported the registration feature would enable users to not only register for themselves, but also their dependents who do not have access to the application.

“During the registration process, users must verify their name as well as identity card and are required to answer some questions before receiving a notification of vaccine injection date.

“Therefore, users need to turn on the push notification feature in the application to enable them to receive any information (regarding the vaccination process),” he had said in the Bernama report.

The roll out for implementation of the immunisation programme begins in phases beginning tomorrow (Feb 24) with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Health director general Tan Sr Dr Noor Hishan Abdullah to be among the first to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

For Sarawak, it is expected that 2.2 million people in the state will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this year.

The vaccination programme in the state would officially be launched at the Stadium Perpaduan in Petra Jaya on Feb 27 (this Saturday) with Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to be first in Sarawak to receive the vaccine.

It has been reported that Sarawak aims to speed up and complete all three phases of free vaccination by August this year.

The first phase of the vaccination programme would be from the end of this month until April for 97,000 frontliners, while the second and third phase would be from the end of March to Aug this year, for 929,000 people in high risk groups and 992,000 people above 18 years old respectively.