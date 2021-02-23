Seating arrangement for SPM candidates in line with SOP — CHMS No.1

KUCHING: Chung Hua Middle School (CHMS) No.1 in Pending here has given its assurances that the seating arrangement inside its examination hall is in strict compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In a statement yesterday, the school said a total of 170 candidates are currently sitting for the 2020 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) at the hall.

It said 11 of these students are from CHMS No.3, four from CHMS No.4 and one is an independent candidate, while the rest are students of CHMS No.1.

The 2020 SPM was supposed to take place in November last year but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The examination is scheduled to run until March 6.

CHMS No.1 said its SPM candidates are usually Senior Two students; however those presently sitting for the examination are Senior Three students who will also be having their Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) exam at the end of this year.

“This marks a first for the school, seeing Senior Three students sitting for SPM exams since the government has postponed the 2020 SPM exams from Nov 6 last year to Jan 6 and finally Feb 22,” said the statement.

The statement pointed out that a total of 10 examination officers are overlooking the 2020 SPM at the school.

To provide an environment conducive for students to do revision, the school has set up seven centres for the candidates to focus on their exam preparations.

On top of that, it has also come up with a quarantine room, an isolation room, a special room and an alternative room to cater for any rising needs.

The school has urged candidates to pay due attention to their health status and always comply with the SOP for the safety of all.

CHMS No.1 principal Yap Chong Guan was quoted as saying that every candidate would have their body temperature taken prior to being allowed to enter the examination hall.

He said those showing slightly higher body temperature would be directed to take the exam in a separate room.

Yap also announced an adjustment to the school’s office hours from Feb 22 to March 3 in light of the ongoing examination.

The school will be open Monday to Friday from 7am to 4pm, and Saturday from 8am to noon, between Feb 22 and March 3.

In addition, the school will only receive five visitors per hour between 7am and 2pm, from Monday to Friday, with those intending to visit advised to make an appointment.

Appointments are not required for those who visit the school from 2pm to 4pm on those five days.

For more information, call 082-331599 or 016-8861599.