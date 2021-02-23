SFC, Orangutan Project renew collaboration in programmes slated for Matang Wildlife Centre

KUCHING: Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) and Orangutan Project Sdn Bhd (OPSB) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) set for the renewal of a long-term collaboration in promoting conservation, ecotourism and a volunteer-based programme at Matang Wildlife Centre here.

At the signing ceremony yesterday, SFC was represented by its chief executive officer and controller of wildlife Zolkipli Mohamad Aton, and OPSB was represented by its founder and chief executive officer Leo Biddle.

“OPSB’s relationship with SFC is now in its 15th year in terms of collaboration.

“Over the time, there have been several successful collaborative projects,” said the corporation in a statement, listing the release of over 100 seized slow lorises (Nycticebus borneanus), of which 20 per cent were monitored via radio-collars over a period of six months, as among the SFC-OPSB collaborations.

It added that the data suggested a survivorship of around 80 per cent for these closely-monitored animals.

“The animals were seized from illegal traders, collectors, hunters as well as Sarawakians who surrendered them after realising that the animals were among the totally-protected species.”

SFC said under the collaboration, they also released five pangolins (Manis javanica) and continued to monitor them via radio-collars.

It said based on observation over a period of seven months, the rate of survivorship of these released animals was at 80 per cent.

“We also have data on successful hand-rearing of baby silvered langurs (Trachypithecus cristatus), which then became adults; as well as engagement of about 2,000 volunteers in SFC- OPSB’s orangutan programme since 2005.

“The work here consisted of the construction and maintenance of facilities for the orangutans,” said SFC.

In his remarks, Zolkipli thanked OPSB for its work through the years and also for its support in conservation.

He indicated that the Matang Wildlife Centre would continue to be a working platform for their relationship.

“SFC will actively engage with OPSB and the specialists in their network to enhance conservation and protection of wildlife.”

Meanwhile, Biddle said the OPSB was ‘most happy’ with the MoU as it should be able to plan ahead with the work at Matang Wildlife Centre, amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

He was also very pleased with SFC’s plan of conserving wildlife and their habitats, and also the concern over the welfare of captive wildlife.

Moreover, he also thanked the SFC for its invaluable support during these difficult times.

“As animal welfare is also an important component of the work on captive totally-protected and protected wildlife, SFC will continue to work with OPSB and its network on further animal welfare, training and welfare issues.

“In the long term, SFC intends to improve the welfare of all licensed wildlife in captive situations, especially those that cannot be released under various circumstances,” said SFC.