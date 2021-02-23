Sibujaya police station personnel swabbed for Covid after Sungai Merah traffic cops test positive

SIBU (Feb 23): A total of 60 police personnel from the Sibujaya police station had undergone the Covid-19 swab test here this morning after two traffic policemen were infected by the virus.

Sibu district police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the test was conducted at the Sibujaya Health Clinic.

“The test held at the clinic’s compound was conducted smoothly,” he added.

Stanley had ordered all the police personnel in the Sibujaya police station, Lanang police station and Central police station to undergo the swab test.

A total of 96 police personnel of Sungai Merah police station were screened on Feb 22 after its two traffic policemen were tested positive.

Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Fisol Salleh had visited Sibujaya this morning to monitor the roadblock mounted at the flats and Townvilla area since Feb 12 under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

The EMCO had been extended to March 4 to allow the authorities to conduct the second round of swab test on the residents.

As of yesterday, a total of 387 Covid-19 cases had been detected in the flats while Townvilla had recorded 50 cases.

There are 20 blocks of flats in Sibujaya and each block has 80 units.