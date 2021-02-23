Six shop owners in Padawan compounded over customers failure to fill SOP logbook properly

KUCHING (Feb 23): Six shop owners in Padawan have been compounded by police as their customers did not write down their proper details in the logbook required by the government’s standard operating procedure (SOP) against Covid-19.

Padawan police chief Superintendent Aidil Bolhassan said the compounds were issued during a compliance operation today.

“The inspection found that there were customers at the premises who recorded incomplete personal information and some were completely unreadable.

“Following that, the owner of the premises had to be compounded because it was found that they did not check their registration book for customers who entered the premises,” he said in a statement.

Aidil also explained that action was taken under Regulation 14 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases 2021 Regulations.

Aidil said the first case involved a restaurant owner in Kota Sentosa.

“The inspection found that there were customers who did not write down their name, phone number and body temperature when entering the premises,” he said.

The second and third cases involved a restaurant in Kota Sentosa and a photocopier shop in Jalan Matang which were also found to have incomplete customer details.

“The fourth case involved a grocery store in Matang Jaya and the fifth case is a grocery store in Beratok town,” he said, adding that the final case was in Tapah Sentral.

It is understood that all premises are subject to a compound of RM1,000 and must be paid to the district health office within 14 days.