SOP compliance teams to hit Kuching, Padawan streets today — S’wak CP

KUCHING: A total of 241 Covid-19 compliance teams involving some 950 personnel from various agencies will be mobilised to strengthen the enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOP) here, starting today.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Dato Aidi Ismail who disclosed this said among the agencies involved are the police, army, People’s Volunteer Corps, Civil Defence Force, State Security Unit, local government authorities and the Department of National Unity and Integration.

“The objective of this is to enforce existing SOPs, increase the level of SOP compliance among the community and maximise the presence of enforcement personnel in public places,” he told a press conference at the old State Legislative Assembly building here yesterday.

Also present were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, and state health director Dr Chin Zin Hing.

Aidi said 15 work zones will be established based on the administration of the police station at the two police headquarters involved, namely Kuching District Police Headquarters (IPD) and Padawan IPD.

He pointed out that zones under Kuching IPD are the Central Police Station, Gita Police Station, Sekama Police Station, Satok Police Station, Sungai Maong Police Station, Padungan Police Station, Santubong Police Station, Tabuan Jaya Police Station and Bintawa Police Station, whereas under the Padawan IPD are the Kota Sentosa Police Station, Batu Kawa Police Station, Mile 10 Police Station, Siburan Police Station, Tapah Police Station and Beratok Police Station.

“The implementation of this enforcement will focus on places and locations that are the focus of the public such as wet markets, shopping malls, supermarkets, shops, places to eat, leisure places including residential areas, flats and villages,” he said.

He also noted that the Covid-19 compliance teams’ duties are divided into three-hour sections namely from 6am to 10am at farmers’ market areas, wet markets and ‘pasar tamu’; 10am to 5pm at shopping malls, supermarkets, shops and eateries; and from 7pm to 10pm at Kuching Waterfront, bistros, eateries and others.

“The duties of the team are to patrol on foot, static surveillance of public areas with vehicles or to apply the Op Payung concept; use MPV speakers in public areas to advise the public to comply with the SOPs; and to instal sirens or beacon lights to indicate police presence,” he said.

He also said that the public can channel their complaints regarding SOP violations to the Kuching IPD hotline at 082-244444 and Padawan IPD at 082-862233.

Meanwhile, Uggah said the enforcement of the state Covid-19 compliance teams was instructed by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“This is the chief minister’s instruction because we want the people to continue complying with the SOPs and not to gather because only by doing so can we break the chain of Covid-19 infection,” said Uggah, who is Sarawak Disaster Management Committee chairman.