State govt supports locals venturing into ecologically-friendly bio-fertiliser production – Dr Abdul Rahman

MIRI (Feb 23): The state government will support locals venturing into ecologically-friendly bio-fertiliser production to boost crop yields in the state, said Assistant Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development (Manred) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail.

According to him, assistance such grants and venture capital for expansion of existing activities for entrepreneurs in agriculture would be available for those who meet Manred’s criteria.

“We are happy that a longhouse chief from Limbang has taken up this challenge and produced four different types of liquid microbes-based fertilisers and planning more products to be produced from this factory in Miri, “ he said at the opening ceremony of Sarawak home-grown producer Sofield Agrobio Resources’ factory at Eastwood Industrial Park here today,

The company produces a unique natural multi-nutrients fertiliser from locally-sourced microbes and raw materials which has proven to increase yields with healthy soil-microbial activities.

Dr Rahman said his ministry encouraged local initiatives that boost agriculture yields and research and development (R&D) capabilities that can lower production that enable better returns to stakeholders in the industry.

“The government will support those who want to succeed and expand under the venture capital scheme and this company has gone a step further to improve enzymatic micro-organism fertiliser,” he added.

Commending the company’s managing director Ugak Sanggau for his initiatives, Dr Abdul Rahman also encouraged him to consider producing enzymatic products for aquaculture, paddy and livestock which could boost yields that will benefit farmers and the economy.

“The big cost saving for oil palm fertilisers is definitely a plus and it is eco-friendly, “ he said.

Ugak, who has a Masters degree in plantation management, is also chairman of Limbang Farmers Organisation and a longhouse chief in Limbang.

Accompanying the assistant minister during his visit were officers from Miri Division Agriculture Department and Subis Farmers Organisation.