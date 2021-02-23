Umno General Assembly set for March 27 and 28

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 23): The Umno General Assembly 2020 will be held on March 27 and 28, said party secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

In a statement today, Ahmad said the Umno supreme council had decided to conduct the assembly in a combination of physical meetings and video conferencing.

“All standard operating procedure (SOP) under the Movement Control Order (MCO), Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) and Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) will be observed,” he said.

Before this, Ahmad had announced the postponement of the general assembly, earlier scheduled for Jan 30 and 31, due to the proclamation of emergency and implementation of the MCO.

Meanwhile, Ahmad said in conjunction with the 75th anniversary of Umno on May 11, various activities have been planned, including poetry writing, short video and logo design competitions.

Further information on the competitions is available on www.umno-online.my. – Bernama