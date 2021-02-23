Willie: Have faith in Covid-19 vaccines, don’t be misled by negative messages on social media

KUCHING (Feb 23): The people should have faith in the Covid-19 vaccines and not be misled by negative messages on social media that cast doubt on the effectiveness of the vaccines in tackling the infectious virus, said Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Willie Mongin.

He said no vaccine is 100 per cent effect but with the current Covid-19 situation, it is the best shot the country has in its fight against the virus.

“Everything is quite uncertain nowadays but we’ve got no choice because the Covid-19 vaccine is an emergency vaccine to help us try to eradicate this pandemic.

“So have faith in the vaccines and please help to disseminate the message that we should not be scared of the Covid-19 vaccine because all vaccines have pros and cons to them,” he said during his visit to East Asia Palm Product Sdn Bhd (EAPP) at Jalan Bako near here today.

He also called on companies under the essential sectors particularly the plantation and commodities industries to encourage their workers to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Please encourage your workers especially those in the plantation and food manufacturing sectors to take the vaccine since the government has agreed to provide free Covid-19 vaccinations.

“It’s proven in other countries that have already started their immunisation initiative that the vaccines have progressed quite well so there’s no reason for us to fear,” he said.