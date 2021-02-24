105 new cases, one death in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 105 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday along with one fatality and one new cluster.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said that Kota Kinabalu recorded the highest number of cases with 24 cases, followed by Nabawan (19) and Keningau (15).

Masidi, who is the state official Covid-19 spokesperson, explained that the increase of 11 cases (compared to Tuesday) was due to the new cluster detected in Nabawan, which was dubbed as the Sinsingon Cluster.

The cluster has recorded a total of 18 cases thus far. It is believed that the cluster originated from a funeral ceremony, which was held at Kampung Sinsingon, Mukim Sapulut Nabawan, from February 17 to 20.

“The state had also recorded one Covid-19 fatality in Tawau,” said Masidi during a press conference today.

A total of 190 Covid-19 patients recovered from the virus on Wednesday.