15 gambling suspects detained, power supply cut

KOTA KINABALU: Electricity supply to 15 premises in Penampang and Putatan were cut off when the premises were found to be operating illegal gambling activities.

Penampang police chief, DSP Mohd Haris Ibrahim said, to make matters worse, the premises used a sundry shop and eatery as a front.

“This integrated operation between Penampang District Police Headquarters (IPD) and Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) is to prevent illegal online gambling activities.

“We obtained information about these activities based on a few operations conducted since last year. Today’s (Feb 23) operation began at 8am, conducted around Taman Suria, Kivatu and a few more premises in Donggongon,” Haris told a press conference after the operation.

As a result of the operation, 15 arrests were also made on suspects facing a charge under Section 4 (1) (c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

According to Haris, all suspects arrested were connected to premises conducting illegal online gambling activities hiding behind premises operating as shops.