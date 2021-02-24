17-month-old child rescued after being locked inside house

KUCHING (Feb 24): A 17-month-old child who was locked inside his own house, was rescued by the personnel from Fire and Rescue Department last night.

The department in a statement today said a call was received around 9.50pm from the child’s mother informing them of the situation.

At the scene were personnel from the Batu Lintang fire station who managed to gain entry into the house by dismantling the toilet’s window grill.

According to the operation commander, the young child did not understand the direction to unlock the front door of the house and had spent about 30 minutes alone inside the house.

Rescuers wrapped up the operation after rescuing the child.