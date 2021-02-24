181,000 food baskets distributed in Sabah

PUTATAN: The State government has distributed 181,000 food baskets in Sabah to date.

Community Development and Peoples Wellbeing Minister, Shahelmey Yahya said his ministry is targetting the distribution of at least 320,000 food baskets in the nearest future.

“We managed to hand over 181,000 food baskets throughout Sabah. Our target was to distribute at least 320,000.”

He also said that the food basket distribution in Sabah continues to be carried out whereby the targeted group is from the B40 group.

He added that they hope to reach the target by the end of the month or by the first week of March.

He said this after the distribution of food baskets at Kampung Kopimpinan near here today.

A total of 100 recipients who were listed under B40 were present during the ceremony organised by the Putatan District Council.

Meanwhile, with regards to the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine, Shahelmey said his ministry is involved in the preparation to receive the supply at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) tomorrow (Feb 25).

“We were notified that the vaccines will arrive in Kota Kinabalu by noon and that the process of vaccination will start on March 4.

“The first group consist of frontliners and state assemblymen from Sabah,” he said.