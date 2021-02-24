Covid-19: Sarawak records highest single day tally of 353 cases

KUCHING (Feb 24): Sarawak today has a record high number of daily Covid-19 cases at 353, more than half of which are in Sibu alone, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

With no deaths reported today, the death toll remains at 76.

Of the new cases, Sibu had 181, Meradong (67), Kuching (31), Bintulu (22), Kapit (18), Miri (8), Subis (8), Betong (6), Bau (3), Dalat (3), Samarahan (2), Kanowit (1), Saratok (1), Julau (1) and Serian (1), SDMC said in a statement.

“This brings the total number of positive cases in the state to 8,650 cases,” it said.

