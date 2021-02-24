Gas tanks without price tags: Four shop operators penalised

KOTA KINABALU: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Sabah issued compounds to business operators in a few districts during inspection operations on premises throughout the state.

KPDNHEP Sabah director Georgie Abas said the authorities had issued compounds to six operators who were found in violation of relevant laws.

“Three of the operators failed to display price tags on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanks displayed at a premises in Kudat. Another operator was also found to have committed the same violation, for not displaying price tags on five LPG tanks.

“All four operators were issued a RM500 compound each under the Price Control and Anti-profiteering Act 2011,” said Georgie.

According to him, another business operator was issued a RM100 compound after failing to display price tags for drinks sold at another premises in Kudat.

Meanwhile, a different operator was found to be using an outdated weighing scale and was also issued a compound of RM100 by the KPDNHEP branch in Kudat.

Georgie said stern action was taken against the operators as warnings had been issued before, as well as reminders, particularly about price tags and weighing scales.

Nonetheless, Georgie said the overall observation from the inspection operation was satisfying. All business operators abided by the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) and Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

“The inspection found that there is enough supply of basic necessities and they are sold at reasonable prices, in compliance with laws and regulations.

“Staples such as red chilli are also in adequate supply, as noted from a special observation at retail premises and wholesale markets,” said Georgie.

He added that authorities had also recorded information related to the type of red chilli, cost price and supplier for further action.