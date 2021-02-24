Granduncle gets 13 years, 6 lashes for raping teen

KOTA KINABALU: A granduncle was jailed for a total of 13 years plus six strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here for committing sexual assault against a teenage girl and raping her.

Deputy registrar of the High Court Cindy Mc Juce Balitus imposed the sentences on the 41-year-old accused after finding him guilty of both the charges today.

On the first count, the accused, who worked as a security guard, was sentenced to three years and three strokes of the rattan for committing sexual offence against the juvenile at a bedroom of an unnumbered house in a village here on March 12, 2017.

The accused was convicted under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children 2017 which is punishable by a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

On the second count, the accused received another 10 years plus three whipping for his additional charge of raping the girl at at the same time and place.

The charge was under Section 376 (2) (d) of the Penal Code which provides a jail term of up to 30 years and whipping, upon conviction.

In her reserved decision, the court held that the defence had failed to cast doubt on the prosecution’s case and the court ordered for the accused, who was represented by counsel Benazir Japiril, to serve his jail terms consecutively.

The prosecution had called seven witnesses to testify against the accused and the defence had called two witnesses, including the accused person, who opted to give sworn statement.