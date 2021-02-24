Masing: Digital village for Sungai Asap Community Project to facilitate digital transformation in Sungai Asap

KUCHING (Feb 24): The digital village for Sungai Asap Community Project will facilitate the transformation of a digital community in Sungai Asap in Belaga, said Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing.

The Infrastructure and Port Development Minister said the project will benefit villages, schools, government offices and religious houses of worship in and around the area upon its completion.

“Just imagine how much the people of Sungai Asap would benefit from this project.

“Students will be able to attend online classes, banking can be done online and communication via various platforms can all be conducted very conveniently,” he said after being briefed on the project at his office here recently.

The briefing on the proposal to build digital infrastructure provide high-speed Internet broadband for the Sungai Asap community was conducted by Danawa Resource managing director Rahman Sepawie and Telbina Technology managing director Jerriface Mason.

When the digital network infrastructure in Sungai Asap area has been put in place, it will provide high-speed Internet broadband service of up to 100Mbps to the rural community which will enable the people to participate in the digital Sarawak ecosystem.

It will also simplify and accelerate global knowledge and ICT applications for rural community to embrace digital economy, thus becoming an enabler of smart government and digital money transactions via applications such as Sarawak Pay.

“We can then extend the same digital village for other communities like Kapit, Bukit Mabong and other areas that otherwise do not have access to the Internet in Sarawak,” said Masing.