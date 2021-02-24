MDDMC releases infographics on Covid-19 vaccination registration, vaccine information in 7 languages

MIRI (Feb 24): The Miri District Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) today released infographics on how to register for the Covid-19 vaccination and general information about the vaccine in seven different languages.

In the infographics, MDDMC stated that there are five ways to register for the Covid-19 vaccination namely through the MySejahtera application, Resident Committee (under Miri City Council, Subis District council and Marudi district council), district offices, community leaders (headman, Kapitan or village chief) or by registering at nearest clinic (for rural areas only).

The infographics also listed 23 clinics where those in rural areas can register themselves for the Covid-19 vaccination.

The 23 clinics are Klinik Kesihatan (KK) Ulu Teru, KK Long San, KK Long Pillah, KK Long Naah, KK Long Miri, KK Long Bedian, KK Long Kevok, KK Long Bemang, KK Long Jekitan, KK Long Jeeh, KK Long Moh, KK Long Lellang, KK Bario, KK Lio Mato, KK Long Banga, KK Pa’ Dallih, KK Taman Negara Mulu, KK Long Panai, KK Long Seridan, KK Long Loyang, KK Long Teran, KK Long Teru and KK Long Jegan.

The general information about the vaccine is published in English language, Bahasa Malaysia, Iban, Chinese, Kayan, Penan and Kenyah.