Motorcyclist, pillion rider killed in Bintulu-Miri Road crash

BINTULU: A motorcyclist and his pillion rider were killed in an accident, involving a lorry at Mile 26 of Bintulu-Miri Road around 8.30pm on Monday.

The rider was identified as Sutarno, 27, while his pillion rider was identified as Siswandi, 33 – both from Bojonegoro, Indonesia.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the two men were on their way to Miri from Bintulu when the motorcyclist appeared to have lost control of the machine upon approaching Mile 26 of the road, before ramming into the back of the lorry parked on the roadside.

“The pillion rider was pronounced dead at the scene by paramadics, while the rider succumbed to his injuries while being treated in the hospital,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The lorry driver, 37, was unhurt.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of Road Transport Act 1987.