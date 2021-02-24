Nanta’s ministry to launch five-year strategic plan to boost domestic trade, consumer rights

KUCHING (Feb 24): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumers Affairs (KPDNHEP) will launch its five-year strategic plan soon that will further strengthen the domestic trade sector and protect consumers rights.

Its minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the plan was formulated to include novel strategies with relevant initiatives in line with the 12th Malaysia Plan, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Shared Prosperity Vision (SPV) 2030 and 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR).

“There is much that will be done by the Ministry and our agencies, as is outlined in our five-year strategic plan, which will be launched soon,” he said at the 2021 Malaysia Economic and Strategic Outlook Forum on Monday.

“These initiatives are also targeted to further strengthen the domestic trade sector so as to contribute towards the growth in GDP whilst, at the same time, protect consumer rights – a two-pronged approach with the ultimate aim of a balanced domestic business ecosystem.”

Nanta said his ministry and its agencies like the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM), Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MYIPO) and Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC), were dedicated to promote domestic trade.

“I am confident that the efforts of the Government, especially in handling the economic effects of Covid-19, will result in a growth in our economy,” he said.

He also believed that industry players would bounce back from the disappointment of 2020 when the government, industry players and practitioners all came together to brainstorm and discuss current trends likely to affect the economy in 2021.

“As such, I would like to assure you that I am committed and have prioritised engagement with the industry as policies for economic recovery cannot be made in silos,” said Nanta.

Meanwhile, Nanta’s ministry is continuing several campaigns including the Buy Malaysia Product, Malaysia Sales Programme and Product Transformation Programme, to further stimulate the economy.

These programmes were expected to address the concerns of the business sector as well as consumers by providing avenues to market locally made products at affordable prices, Nanta said.

Nanta had delivered the keynote address at the forum held virtually from the SSM headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, due to MCO movement restrictions.