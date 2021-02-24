People only advised not to eat wild boar – director

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Wildlife Department (SWD) director, Augustine Tuuga reiterated that the department has never disallowed people from consuming pork derived from domestic pigs.

“We are only advising the people not to hunt, sell or consume wild boar,” he said at the KePKAS press group today.

He explained that this was because wild boars were under SWD’s jurisdiction.

Pork derived from domestic pigs, on the other hand, falls under the jurisdiction of the Veterinary Department, he said.

Augustine also said that the department has stopped issuing hunting license for almost a year.