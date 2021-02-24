Petronas announces gas discovery in Baram exploration well

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 24): Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has announced a gas discovery from Dokong-1 wildcat exploration well in Block SK417 Production Sharing Contract (PSC), located in the shallow waters of Baram Province, approximately 90 kilometres off the coast of Sarawak.

Petronas’ unit, Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd has a 20 per cent participating interest in Block SK417 PSC, while the operator, PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Ltd (PTTEP), through its wholly-owned subsidiary PTTEP HK Offshore Ltd, holds 80 per cent participating interest.

The PSC was signed in March 2018 as a result from the Malaysia Bid Round 2017.

“The Dokong-1 exploration well is one of several recent successes in Malaysia’s exploration activities.

“Monetisation of sweet gas discovery in Baram Province can be supported through existing infrastructure and will contribute towards Petronas’ aspiration in delivering reliable, stable and cleaner energy supply to domestic and global markets,” said Petronas Malaysia Petroleum Management senior vice-president Mohamed Firouz Asnan in a statement today.

He noted that the Dokong-1 discovery reinvigorates the entire exploration landscape of the Baram Province, strengthening the role of the Baram gas supply network as part of the larger Sarawak gas system.

“Petronas, together with the PSC parties, are currently undertaking further evaluation to determine the full extent of the discovery,” he added.

According to the statement, the Dokong-1 wildcat exploration well was successfully drilled to a total depth of 3,810 metres in mid-January 2021.

“The discovery of a gas column measuring more than 80 metres in the Middle to Late Miocene Cycle VI-VII reservoirs further validates the potential of the remaining prospects in Baram Province.

“This finding of contaminant-free gas in Dokong-1 not only revives Baram shallow clastics play but also proves the presence of more sweet gas opportunities within the area,” it said.

Meanwhile, Petronas will be offering four shallow-water blocks in Sarawak as part of the upcoming Malaysia Bid Round 2021, which will take place on 26 February 2021.

More information on investment opportunities in Malaysia can be obtained at https://www.petronas.com/mpm/. – Bernama