Sabah to receive first batch of vaccine tomorrow

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah will receive its first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines tomorrow (February 25).

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun will be receiving the vaccines on behalf of the State Government, at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) in the afternoon.

Masidi, who is also the state’s official Covid-19 spokesperson, revealed that the he would disclose more information on the vaccines during a press conference which is expected to be held after the said event.