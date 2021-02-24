Sabah’s UK students celebrate CNY virtually with families

KOTA KINABALU: Like for many others, it was a quiet Chinese New Year for Petronas-sponsored Sabahan students in the United Kingdom following the lockdown which began on 6 January 2021, to crack down on the spread of Covid-19.

Away from their families and having to contend with widespread restrictions, they ushered in the Year of the Ox in the confines of their campus accommodation.

“Unlike in previous years when I normally had get-together with other students during festive seasons, this time around, it was only me and my housemate. I cooked a simple meal, called my parents back home and shared with them pictures of the food that I cooked,” said Mantra Kiandee, a Petronas Education Sponsorship Programme (PESP) student.

Mantra, 24, is of mixed parentage. The third of four siblings, his father is an Orang Sungai from Beluran in the east coast of Sabah while his mother is a Chinese from Kedah. He is now in his final year at University of Manchester, pursuing a chemical engineering degree that is fully sponsored by Petronas.

“It has always been the norm for us students here. We cook and have meals together, be it during Chinese New Year (CNY), Hari Raya Aidilfitri, or Deepavali. This year though, we are not able to do so due to the lockdown,” said Mantra.

He last celebrated Chinese New Year with his parents in 2017, before going to the UK to further his studies.

“I miss home; and whenever I miss home, I cook… the way things are normally cooked back home.”

Notwithstanding the lockdown, Mantra is in high spirits and looks forward to graduating after his final year examinations in June this year.

His friend, and fellow Petronas-sponsored student, Christine Chong Tze Ching, 24, who studies Law at University of Warwick, said she, too, would normally gather with her Malaysian friends at a Chinese restaurant to toss “yee sang” and treat themselves to a steamboat meal. But obviously, that is not possible this year.

“Due to the lockdown, my ‘support bubble’ is confined to only those living on my floor. But I am lucky enough to have met another Malaysian who is celebrating CNY here,” said Christine.

A support bubble is a group of people with whom an adult person can consider as his or her household members and need not practice social distancing amongst them.

Christine said she celebrated CNY virtually with her family in Kepayan, near Kota Kinabalu.

“Despite the lockdown, you can still create great memories from celebrating CNY abroad, with effort and good company,” said Christine.

Mantra and Christine received their sponsorship in 2015 after scoring well in their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) the year before. They went to the same college during their A-level programme at Kolej Tuanku Jaafar in Negeri Sembilan before parting ways to their respective universities in the UK.

They have maintained contact ever since.

“When you’re abroad and alone, it’s good to know that there are fellow Sabahans whom you know you can count on if anything happens. Although we may be staying in different cities, at least we are in the same time zone,” said Christine.

Christine, who looks forward to graduating this year, spoke about the challenge of having to go through online classes.

“Due to the current lockdown, all physical classes have transitioned to online mode. I prefer attending classes physically because my course is discussion-oriented.”

They are thankful that the Petronas Student Advisors are constantly in contact with them and checking on their well-being.