School uniforms not mandatory till March 26

PUTRAJAYA (Feb 24): If they have not got their uniforms yet, pupils will be permitted to wear everyday clothes for school when it reopens for the 2021 school year, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) in a statement today.

However, they must dress appropriately and the waiver expires on March 26 (when the first term holiday begins), it added.

It said that based on ‘Circular 3/1983: Uniforms for Schoolchildren’ permission can be given due to the current situation.

“MOE hopes that the green light will ensure that students come to school for face-to-face learning,” the statement said.

MOE said the decision was taken in response to many enquiries from parents.

The MOE announced on Feb 19 that schools would reopen in stages beginning March 1 for traditional teaching (PdP). – Bernama