SDMC approves RBA’s request to operate 2 chartered flights from Miri to Brunei – Lee

MIRI (Feb 24): The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has approved a request from the Royal Brunei Airlines Sdn Bhd (RBA) to operate two chartered flights from Miri to the sultanate scheduled for today, said Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

Lee said the two chartered flights were meant to carry 133 workers from Sarawak who are working with the Brunei LNG Sdn Bhd.

“The SDMC approval was granted with conditions that the Royal Brunei Airlines Sdn Bhd must strictly comply with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by the Malaysian National Security Council, Ministry of Health, Malaysia and the State Disaster Management Committee Entry Guidelines to Sarawak for Commercial Flight Crew,” said Lee in a press statement today.

The SOPs that the airlines have to comply are among others the flight crew must not leave the aircraft and maintain good personal hygiene such as wearing face mask, using hand sanitiser, practicing physical distancing and no interaction is allowed between the flight crew and ground handling personnel.

Lee added that the he SDMC approval was conveyed by his ministry to Royal Brunei Airlines Sdn Bhd on Feb 22.